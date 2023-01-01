An extension by the late architect Zaha Hadid put Ordrupgaard on the international map, but this petite art museum, housed in an early-20th-century manor house north of Copenhagen, has always had an enviable collection of 19th- and 20th-century art. The museum will be closed for two years from December 2017 as it builds an underground extension by prolific Norwegian architects Snöhetta. During this time, the museum's art park, which features site-specific installations by renowned contemporary artists, will remain open.

The museum also incorporates the former home of pioneering 20th-century Danish designer Finn Juhl, as well as a smart cafe. Ordrupgaard's collection includes works by Gauguin, who lived in Copenhagen for many years. Other artists in the permanent collection include Renoir, Matisse, as well as homegrown artists of the 'Danish Golden Age', among them JT Lundbye and Vilhelm Hammershøi. The Finn Juhl house is only open weekends September to June.