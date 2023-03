A recently renovated historical building on Kampa island, Werich Villa is worth a visit if you're interested in the history of Czech theatre and the lives of Czech poets, playwrights and arty types in general. The 450-plus-year-old villa houses exhibitions, as well as hosting daily events – mostly theatre performances, but also discussions and workshops. The villa is named after its most illustrious inhabitant, Jan Werich, a famous writer, playwright and actor.