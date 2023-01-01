Bohemia-born director Karel Zeman (1910–89) was a pioneer of movie special effects, though his work is little known. This fascinating museum, established by his daughter, reveals the many tricks and techniques he perfected, and even allows visitors a bit of hands-on interaction – you can film yourself on your smartphone against painted backgrounds and 3D models.

Zeman's inventive use of animation and matt paintings combined with live action – seen in films such as Cesta do pravěku (Journey to the Beginning of Time; 1955) and Baron Prášil (The Fabulous Baron Munchausen; 1961) – influenced more famous directors, including George Lucas, Tim Burton and Terry Gilliam (who remade The Adventures of Baron Munchausen in 1988).