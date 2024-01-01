References to the Knights of Malta around Malá Strana hark back to 1169, when the military order established a monastery in the Church of Our Lady Beneath the Chain on the square. Disbanded by the communists, the Knights have regained much property under post-1989 restitution laws, including the John Lennon Wall.
Maltese Square
Malá Strana
