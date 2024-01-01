Maltese Square

Malá Strana

References to the Knights of Malta around Malá Strana hark back to 1169, when the military order established a monastery in the Church of Our Lady Beneath the Chain on the square. Disbanded by the communists, the Knights have regained much property under post-1989 restitution laws, including the John Lennon Wall.

  • The Gothic towers of Prague's St Vitus's Cathedral. The cathedral is the largest and the most important church in the city.

    St Vitus Cathedral

    0.4 MILES

    Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…

  • Charles bridge looking towards the Old Town Sq.

    Charles Bridge

    0.21 MILES

    Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…

  • View of Prague castle and Charles Bridge; Shutterstock ID 83097769; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

    Prague Castle

    0.39 MILES

    Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…

  • Facade of Jewish Ceremonial Hall in Prague, Czech Republic; Shutterstock ID 95823832; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Sights

    Prague Jewish Museum

    0.63 MILES

    This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…

  • Globes and bookshelves in Theology Hall, Strahov Monastery.

    Strahov Library

    0.74 MILES

    Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…

  • Municipal House

    Municipal House

    1.01 MILES

    Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…

  • Natiuonal Vitkov Monument in Prague; Shutterstock ID 594225362; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI update for Prague destination page

    National Monument

    2 MILES

    While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…

  • Baroque building facades, Wenceslas Square.

    Wenceslas Square

    1.02 MILES

    More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…

Nearby Malá Strana attractions

1. John Lennon Wall

0.07 MILES

After his murder on 8 December 1980, John Lennon became a pacifist hero for many young Czechs. An image of Lennon was painted on a wall in a secluded…

2. Museum of the Infant Jesus of Prague

0.07 MILES

The rather plain-looking Church of Our Lady Victorious (kostel Panny Marie Vítězné), built in 1613, has on its central altar a 47cm-tall waxwork figure of…

3. Czech Museum of Music

0.09 MILES

A 17th-century baroque monastery building with an impressive central atrium makes a beautiful setting for Prague’s Museum of Music. The museum’s permanent…

4. Vrtbov Garden

0.11 MILES

This ‘secret garden’, hidden along an alley at the corner of Tržiště and Karmelitská, was built in 1720 for the Earl of Vrtba, the senior chancellor of…

5. Karel Zeman Museum

0.11 MILES

Bohemia-born director Karel Zeman (1910–89) was a pioneer of movie special effects, though his work is little known. This fascinating museum, established…

6. Malá Strana Bridge Tower

0.12 MILES

There are two towers at the Malá Strana end of Charles Bridge. The taller one was built in the mid-15th century in imitation of the Staré Město tower; it…

7. Werich Villa

0.13 MILES

A recently renovated historical building on Kampa island, Werich Villa is worth a visit if you're interested in the history of Czech theatre and the lives…

8. St Nicholas Church Bell Tower

0.15 MILES

During the communist era, the bell tower of St Nicholas Church was used to spy on the nearby American embassy – on the way up you can still see a small,…