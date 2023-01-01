Czech Museum of Music

A 17th-century baroque monastery building with an impressive central atrium makes a beautiful setting for Prague’s Museum of Music. The museum’s permanent exhibition, entitled ‘Man-Instrument-Music’, explores the relationship between human beings and musical instruments through the ages, and showcases an incredible collection of violins, guitars, lutes, trumpets, flutes and harmonicas.

Highlights include a grand piano played by Mozart in 1787, and the Rožmberk Court Ensemble of 16th-century woodwind instruments. The exhibits are brought to life by recordings of music played using the actual instruments on display.