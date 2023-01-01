Museum of the Infant Jesus of Prague

The rather plain-looking Church of Our Lady Victorious (kostel Panny Marie Vítězné), built in 1613, has on its central altar a 47cm-tall waxwork figure of the baby Jesus, brought from Spain in 1628 and known as the Infant Jesus of Prague (Pražské Jezulátko, or sometimes known by its Italian name, Babino di Praga). At the back of the church is a tiny museum displaying a selection of the frocks used to dress the Infant.

The Infant is said to have protected Prague from the plague and from the destruction of the Thirty Years’ War. An 18th-century German prior, ES Stephano, wrote about the miracles, kicking off what eventually became a worldwide cult. Today the statue is visited by a steady stream of pilgrims, especially from Italy, Spain and Latin America. It was traditional to dress the figure in beautiful robes, and over the years various benefactors donated richly embroidered dresses. Today the Infant’s wardrobe consists of more than 70 costumes donated from all over the world; they're changed regularly in accordance with a religious calendar.