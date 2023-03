There are two towers at the Malá Strana end of Charles Bridge. The taller one was built in the mid-15th century in imitation of the Staré Město tower; it houses an exhibit on the tower's history, though, like its Staré Město counterpart, the main attraction is the view from the top. The lower tower (not open to the public) was originally part of the long-gone 12th-century Judith Bridge.