Established by art collectors Meda and Jan Mládek and housed in a renovated mill building, this excellent gallery is devoted to 20th-century and contemporary art from Central Europe. The highlights of the permanent exhibition are extensive collections of bronzes by cubist sculptor Otto Gutfreund and paintings by František Kupka – the most impressive canvas is Kupka’s Cathedral, a pleated mass of blue and red diagonals. The museum also hosts temporary exhibitions of the highest quality.