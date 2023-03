This striking sculptural group consists of several ragged human figures (controversially, all are male) in progressive stages of disintegration, descending a staggered slope. A bronze strip inlaid into the ground in front of them records the terrible human toll of the communist era – 205,486 arrested, 170,938 driven into exile, 248 executed, 4500 deaths in prison and 327 shot while trying to flee across the border.