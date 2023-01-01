Pancyprian Gymnasium Museums

The extensive museum collection belonging to the Pancyprian Gymnasium lies just to the north of the school, housed in a line of restored houses. The gymnasium dates back to 1812 and is the oldest school still operating in Cyprus. Its collection includes items and artefacts from student life, artworks and an extensive natural-history collection, but the highlight is the archaeological and old map exhibits on the 2nd floor, including the 1885 land-survey map made by Lord Horatio Kitchener.