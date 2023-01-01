Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre

This contemporary-art museum is housed in a former power station, and is the city’s equivalent to London’s Tate Modern. The former industrial setting is suitably dramatic, with looming pitched ceilings and some original equipment (pulleys etc) that blend well with the cutting-edge installations. The permanent collection includes paintings, photography, video, sculptures and other works from the Dimitris Pierides Museum of Contemporary Art in Greece. Exhibitions vary monthly and often focus on edgy political and cultural themes.

To get here, duck into the small arcade to the right of the National Struggle Museum and head straight up the road for one block. The centre also has a sophisticated restaurant, gift shop and comprehensive art library for visitors.