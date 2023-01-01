Folk Art Museum

This museum houses the largest collection of popular art and ethnography in the Republic. The building dates back to the 15th century and was used as the archbishop's palace until the current palace across the plaza was built in the 1960s. Today the rooms hold a diverse collection including exquisite examples of embroidery and lace, costumes, pottery, metalwork, basketry, folk painting, engraved gourds and woodwork, the latter of which include beautiful, intricately carved wooden dowry chests.