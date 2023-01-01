From 1779 to 1809 the House of Hatzigeorgakis Kornesios belonged to Kornesios, the Great Dragoman of Cyprus, who accumulated his vast wealth through various estates and tax exemptions, and became the most powerful man in Cyprus. The house itself is more interesting and beautiful than the exhibits within. Upstairs, a couple of rooms have been set up in typical Ottoman style while other rooms hold a few displays of antiques and Ottoman memorabilia.

Kornesios was eventually driven from Cyprus to Istanbul in 1804 by a peasant revolt aimed at the ruling classes. When he returned from exile five years later, he was accused of treason; his property was confiscated; and he was unceremoniously beheaded in Constantinople.