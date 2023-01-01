Archbishop Makarios III Cultural Foundation – Byzantine Museum & Art Gallery

This foundation next door to the Archbishop's Palace is home to the magnificent Byzantine Museum, which holds a collection of more than 300 icons and frescos dating from the 9th to 19th centuries. Don’t miss the many beautiful artworks looted after the 1974 Turkish invasion from churches now situated in Northern Cyprus, and only returned after lengthy court battles. In particular, look for the frescoed dome from St Eufemianus and the six fragments of the superb Kanakaria mosaics from the Panagia Kanakaria.

Among the more interesting other exhibits are the icons of Christ and the Virgin Mary (12th century) from the Church of the Virgin Mary of Arakas at Lagoudera, and the Resurrection (13th century) from the Church of St John Lambadistis Monastery at Kalopanayiotis.

The foundation's adjoining Art Gallery displays European paintings from the late Renaissance up to the 20th century. Most space is given over to Hellenic artworks from the 19th century onwards, with some contemporary Cypriot art represented.