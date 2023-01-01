Opened in 2014, CVAR's collection of art and archival material showcases the story of modern Cyprus. Galleries full of paintings and other artworks display Cyprus as seen by its visitors, dating from the 1400s up to the mid-20th century, while exhibits of photographs, books, artefacts and primary documents from the island's colonial period give an engrossing look into the era of British rule. There's also a library containing a vast collection of books about Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean.

The ground-floor courtyard is home to the lively, modern restaurant Balthazar. It's a good place to put your feet up with a coffee after viewing the galleries.