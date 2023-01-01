Leventis Municipal Museum

Top choice in Nicosia (Lefkosia)

The best place in town to get to grips with Nicosia's rich and convoluted history. The permanent collection inside this handsome neoclassical mansion includes a wealth of ceramic pieces from the Bronze Age to the medieval era; a fine collection of maps dating back to the 16th century; photos, posters and artefacts from the early 20th century, through Cyprus' independence and then division; and so much more. Everything is accompanied by detailed and clear information boards that help shed light on the exhibits.

