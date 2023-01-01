Leventis Municipal Museum

The best place in town to get to grips with Nicosia's rich and convoluted history. The permanent collection inside this handsome neoclassical mansion includes a wealth of ceramic pieces from the Bronze Age to the medieval era; a fine collection of maps dating back to the 16th century; photos, posters and artefacts from the early 20th century, through Cyprus' independence and then division; and so much more. Everything is accompanied by detailed and clear information boards that help shed light on the exhibits.