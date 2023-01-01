Church of Archangelos Michail

This domed church was built in 1695 and is thought to have replaced an earlier Gothic church on the same site. The exterior is built in Franco-Byzantine style; it's a synthesis of Byzantine, traditionally used by the Greek Orthodox Church, and Gothic devices, resulting from the influence of Lusignan and Venetian rule. The interior is home to an elaborate glinting gold iconostasis that holds some lovely icons, the oldest of which date back to the 15th century.