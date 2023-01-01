Meaning ‘Popular Neighbourhood’, Laïki Yitonia was restored after serving for many years as an area for painted ladies and dodgy merchants. This tiny southern part of the Old City is Nicosia’s only tourist area. That means it’s full of unremarkable restaurants with tacky water features where waiters try to lure you in with cheesy greetings to eat food that is often overpriced. However, it’s still pretty and pleasant enough for a short stroll.

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) has an office here, and you can stock up on most maps and other tourist brochures free of charge.