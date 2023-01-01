AG Leventis Gallery

Located just outside the Old City, this art museum features three collections displaying European paintings and sculpture from the 16th to the 20th centuries. The Paris Collection features masters such as Chagall, Monet and Renoir, while the Greek Collection includes significant works by 19th- and 20th-century Greek artists. The highlight of the Cyprus Collection, located on the ground floor, is a magnificent and thought-provoking 17m-long painting entitled The World of Cyprus by renowned Cypriot artist Adamantios Diamantis.

The artwork on display is from the private collection of the late Anastosios G Leventis, a wealthy Cypriot businessman and philanthropist, and from the AG Leventis Foundation. The foundation was created after Leventis’ death in 1978, and was also fundamental in the establishment of the Leventis Municipal Museum. The Paris Collection is named after the home of Leventis, where the paintings used to be displayed away from public view. The Greek Collection is the result of a private purchase he made in 1973, while the Cyprus Collection was amassed more recently by the foundation.