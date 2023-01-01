Kasteliotissa

Opposite Pafos Gate, this medieval-era vaulted hall is thought to have been built in the 14th century. Its original function has never been confirmed but historians theorise that it may have been used as a garrison for Venetian troops guarding the fortified walls. During the Ottoman period the building was utilised as a weapons arsenal and in the mid-19th century as a flour mill. Restored in the 1990s, today it's used to stage occasional cultural events; it's otherwise closed to the public.