Dervish Pasha Mansion

This small ethnographic museum is housed in a 19th-century mansion. Built in 1807, it belonged to wealthy a Turkish Cypriot, Derviş Paşa, who published Cyprus’ first Turkish-language newspaper. The house became an ethnographic museum in 1988. Household goods, including an old loom, glassware and ceramics, are displayed in former servants’ quarters on the ground floor, while upstairs is a rich display of embroidered Turkish costumes.

The building was being restored on our last visit and was closed to visitors; we were assured that it would be opening again soon.