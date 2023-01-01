Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

The highlight here is the beautifully curated Museum of George and Nefeli Giabra Pierides Collection on the mezzanine floor, which contains more than 600 (mostly ceramic) items dating from the Bronze Age through to the 16th century. In particular, exhibits include some incredibly rare Mycenaean pottery examples. Don't overlook the small Museum of the History of Cypriot Coinage on the ground floor which, thanks to excellent historical information panels, is much more interesting than it sounds.