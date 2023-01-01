Turkish Quarter

Strolling the streets of the old Turkish neighbourhood of Skala is a glimpse into the Cyprus of old. This quaint district is a watercolour-worthy scene of squat cottages with peeling whitewash, coloured window shutters and flowerpot-studded doorways. Road signs here still carry their Turkish names, a reminder of Larnaka’s mixed community before 1974. Today the quarter is being revived by a clutch of ceramic workshops that have made Skala their home, giving the area a distinct bohemian edge.