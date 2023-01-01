Located at the beginning of Larnaka’s Turkish quarter, with its maze of sleepy whitewashed streets, the Grand Mosque is the spiritual home of Larnaka’s Muslim community. Left untouched when the Turkish community dispersed in 1974, it now predominantly serves Muslims from North Africa.

Originally built in the 16th century as the Latin Holy Cross Church, it was converted into a mosque during the Ottoman era. The current construction is the result of 19th-century restoration. There is a small graveyard at the front, with Gothic-style tombstones.