Larnaka revolves around its seaside position. The coastal promenade – known universally as the Finikoudes – is where locals and visitors alike come for a morning coffee or an evening beer, to flop out on the beach during the day and to stroll at sunset. It’s the hub of the scene, with restaurants, cafes and bars galore, and during summer it fully revs up for the annual flood of holidaymakers.
This 9th-century church is dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany, whom Jesus is said to have resurrected four days after his death. The church itself is an…
For divers, the one reason to come to Larnaka is to explore the Zenobia, a Swedish-built cargo ship that sank just off the coast of Larnaka in 1980…
Pierides Archaeological Foundation
This museum was established in 1839 by Demetrios Pierides as a protective answer to the region’s notorious tomb raiders and the illegal selling of the…
Larnaka's most popular beach has all the facilities needed for a day in the sun, including plenty of cafes and restaurants rimming the promenade. It’s…
Built in the Lusignan era, the fort stands at the water’s edge and separates the Finikoudes promenade from the old Turkish quarter. Its present form is a…
Located in the courtyard of the Agios Lazaros complex, this museum originally contained many priceless relics and artefacts. Unfortunately, much of the…
Located at the beginning of Larnaka’s Turkish quarter, with its maze of sleepy whitewashed streets, the Grand Mosque is the spiritual home of Larnaka’s…
Strolling the streets of the old Turkish neighbourhood of Skala is a glimpse into the Cyprus of old. This quaint district is a watercolour-worthy scene of…