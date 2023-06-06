Larnaka

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Hala Sultan Tekke mosque in the evening light, Larnaka Salt Lake, Larnaka, South Cyprus, Cyprus

Getty Images/LOOK

Overview

Larnaka revolves around its seaside position. The coastal promenade – known universally as the Finikoudes – is where locals and visitors alike come for a morning coffee or an evening beer, to flop out on the beach during the day and to stroll at sunset. It’s the hub of the scene, with restaurants, cafes and bars galore, and during summer it fully revs up for the annual flood of holidaymakers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Detail from the iconostasis (baroque wood carving), Church of St Lazarus (Agios Lazaros) (built in the 9th century and rebuilt in the 17th century), Larnaca, Cyprus.

    Agios Lazaros

    Larnaka

    This 9th-century church is dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany, whom Jesus is said to have resurrected four days after his death. The church itself is an…

  • Zenobia ship wreck near Paphos, Cyprus ; Shutterstock ID 471124055; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 471124055

    Zenobia

    Larnaka

    For divers, the one reason to come to Larnaka is to explore the Zenobia, a Swedish-built cargo ship that sank just off the coast of Larnaka in 1980…

  • Pierides Archaeological Foundation

    Pierides Archaeological Foundation

    Larnaka

    This museum was established in 1839 by Demetrios Pierides as a protective answer to the region’s notorious tomb raiders and the illegal selling of the…

  • Makenzy Beach

    Makenzy Beach

    Larnaka

    Larnaka's most popular beach has all the facilities needed for a day in the sun, including plenty of cafes and restaurants rimming the promenade. It’s…

  • Larnaka Fort

    Larnaka Fort

    Larnaka

    Built in the Lusignan era, the fort stands at the water’s edge and separates the Finikoudes promenade from the old Turkish quarter. Its present form is a…

  • Byzantine Museum

    Byzantine Museum

    Larnaka

    Located in the courtyard of the Agios Lazaros complex, this museum originally contained many priceless relics and artefacts. Unfortunately, much of the…

  • Grand Mosque

    Grand Mosque

    Larnaka

    Located at the beginning of Larnaka’s Turkish quarter, with its maze of sleepy whitewashed streets, the Grand Mosque is the spiritual home of Larnaka’s…

  • Turkish Quarter

    Turkish Quarter

    Larnaka

    Strolling the streets of the old Turkish neighbourhood of Skala is a glimpse into the Cyprus of old. This quaint district is a watercolour-worthy scene of…

View more attractions