Built in the Lusignan era, the fort stands at the water’s edge and separates the Finikoudes promenade from the old Turkish quarter. Its present form is a result of remodelling by the Ottomans around 1605.

The courtyard is home to some medieval tombstone exhibits and old cannons, and you can climb up onto part of the ramparts. The room on your right as you enter was where the British carried out executions during their rule over Cyprus.

Upstairs, there is a small museum with black-and-white photos of Byzantine churches and monasteries from across the island and some medieval-era ceramic exhibits.

During summer the impressive courtyard is used for concerts and cultural events, which are heavily advertised on the Finikoudes.