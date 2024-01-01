Kyriazis Medical Museum

Larnaka

If you happen to be in Larnaka on a Wednesday or Saturday, and have a passion for medical history – or just like quirky museums – hop along here. This stately old mansion is home to a plethora of documents, equipment and medical paraphernalia telling the story of medical history in Cyprus from antiquity up to the modern age.

