Byzantine Museum

Located in the courtyard of the Agios Lazaros complex, this museum originally contained many priceless relics and artefacts. Unfortunately, much of the collection was on loan to Lemesos’ Archaeological Museum in the 1960s when sectarian violence broke out and the museum was looted. All that remains is the original catalogue of items, now on display.

The museum has worked hard to rebuild its collection, and exhibits ecclesiastical artefacts, icons and utensils, with many items donated by Orthodox Russian clergy.