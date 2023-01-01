Oleastro Olive Park

All you ever wanted to know about the humble olive and were afraid to ask. Oleastro is devoted to the story of this mainstay of Cypriot cuisine. The museum walks you through Olives 101, highlighting the fruit's long history of cultivation on the island. There are exhibits of traditional olive-oil extraction machines, and if you visit between October and February you can see olive oil being extracted. There’s a good restaurant here as well, serving traditional Cypriot dishes.

The on-site gift shop sells all manner of olive-related gifts made from organic olive oil.