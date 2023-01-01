An arc of fine pebbles and sand sheltered by low, white cliffs and backed by olive trees, this is one of the best beaches in the region. It’s signposted off the B6; the approach road is fairly rough, but nevertheless accessible, and passes by vines and lush agricultural land. Melanda Beach Restaurant has a terrace on the beach, and rents sunbeds and parasols (€5). Avoid in busy July and August, but otherwise Melanda's sweeping sands equal a good choice for a beach day out.