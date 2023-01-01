This is a lovely beach of sand and small pebbles; the area is windy and attracts windsurfers and kiteboarders, as well as those who just want to chill out amid the unspoilt setting and backdrop of white cliffs.

The beach is around 17km west of Lemesos, within Great Britain’s Akrotiri Sovereign Base Area (SBA), which is the reason for the lack of development. There’s no natural shade, but the adjacent tavernas rent sunbeds and parasols for the day (€4.50).

The eastern end of the beach is unsafe for swimming (note the sign), so head west if you fancy a dip. This beach is best combined with a trip to Ancient Kourion. You'll also find the remains of a 6th-century port basilica here, complete with 11 columns, backing on to the centre of the beach.

Locals rate the Chris Blue Beach Bar & Restaurant as the best on this short culinary strip. You can select your fish or seafood from the large tank near the entrance.

Kourion beach is also home to the well-respected Curium Beach Equestrian Centre, which offers guided horse treks and classes, including dressage.

The beach can be reached by bus 16a operated by Emel (€1.50, 45 minutes, three daily) from Lemesos. Note that there is a reduced service at weekends.