Located 4km east of Episkopi, off the B6 Lemesos–Pafos highway, the Cyprus Wine Museum offers an insight into the history of Cypriot winemaking. There are three guided-tour options, some including wine tasting after viewing the winemaking exhibits. Displays include medieval drinking vessels and jars, as well as explanatory information on all aspects of winemaking. There’s also a short audio-visual presentation.

The museum organises live jazz concerts in summer.