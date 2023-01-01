Kourion Museum

History buffs should not miss this excellent museum signposted off the Lemesos–Kourion road and marked from Episkopi. The collection includes terracotta objects from Ancient Kourion and the Sanctuary of Apollon Ylatis collected by late archaeologist George McFadden and housed in his former private residence. Among more harrowing exhibits are the skeletal remains of city inhabitants who lost their lives in the 4th-century earthquakes that devastated this area, found in situ in their houses.