Agios Panteleimon Monastery

This monastery, dedicated to the healer Saint Panteleimon, was originally built in the 15th century, but completely renovated in 1770. Its wealth came from the surrounding farmland and as more people were needed to work the land, the village of Myrtou (now known as Çamlıbel) sprung up nearby. After the island's partition, the monastery fell into severe dilapidation but since 2014 a UNDP- and EU-supported conservation project by the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage has been restoring the complex.

The restoration work was reaching its final stages on our last visit, and the restored monastery complex should be open again to the public by the time you read this.