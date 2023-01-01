Agios Mamas Orthodox Church

Dedicated to the island’s beloved tax-repelling patron saint, this church was formerly the site of a pagan temple. Before the 1974 Turkish invasion of the North, the faithful used to visit the ancient marble tomb of Saint Mamas here. Today, visitors come to see the lavish, blue-backed frescoes which cover the church's interior. The church is kept locked, but you can gain access by asking the staff at the Archaeological & Natural History Museum next door.

According to lore about Saint Mamas, a mysterious liquid is said to have oozed from his tomb when the Ottomans pierced it looking for treasure. The liquid, apparently flowing freely at irregular intervals, was supposed to have cured ear aches; as such, ear-shaped offerings can be seen around the tomb.