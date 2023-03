Next door to the Agios Mamas Orthodox Church, this little museum’s upper floor displays some extraordinary finds from the archaeological site of Soloi and the nearby Bronze Age site of Toumba tou Skourou, as well as an exceptionally beautiful Artemis statue unearthed at Salamis, near Famagusta (Gazimağusa).

The ground floor is given over to a bizarre taxidermy exhibit including a two-headed lamb and (oddly) a bunch of rabbits from New Zealand.