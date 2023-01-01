Lambousa Fish Ponds

Right on the shoreline on Lapta's eastern edge, you can see three large square pools hewn out of the rock, and interconnected with water channels. The largest pond measures 27m by 14m. These curious features were the ingenious invention of the fishermen of the ancient town of Lambousa, as a holding tank for their daily catch to keep the fish as fresh as possible.

Founded by the Mycenian Greeks in the 12th century BC, Lambousa flourished during the Roman era when it was a busy harbour town. Not much of the ancient town itself remains but just inland, behind the fish ponds, the cliff is riddled with rock tombs and just to the west are the remnants of the ancient harbour wall.