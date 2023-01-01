Set in the house where the family of Dr Nihat İlhan was murdered during 1963's intercommunal attacks, this museum is a gruesome reminder of the brutal and violent years following the island's independence. As well as harrowing exhibits about the family's murder, there are similarly confronting photo displays of Turkish Cypriots murdered in the villages of Agios Sozomenos and Agios Vasilios.

The Museum of Barbarism is quite a hike from the Old City, around 3km straight up Mehmet Akif Caddesi in the New City.