Dr Fazil Küçük Museum

Doctor, newspaper publisher and politician Fazil Küçük was the Turkish Cypriot community's leader from the 1940s to '60s; when the Republic of Cyprus was created in 1959, he served as the first vice-president. This house, where he ran his medical clinic, is a shrine to his life. His study and examination room have been preserved, and interesting black-and-white photos (including pictures of former US president Lyndon B Johnson's meeting with Küçük) line the walls.