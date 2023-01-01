Samanbahçe Quarter

This neighbourhood of whitewashed terraced cottages, tucked off Girne Caddesi, was Cyprus' first social housing project. Built in the early 20th century, the 70 houses were all constructed using local materials and with careful consideration given to the island's climatic conditions, resulting in traditional mudbrick walls and hasır (thatched reed) ceilings. Today, with the narrow alleyways festooned with pots of geraniums, gerberas and creeping vines, it's a rather charming place for a peaceful stroll.