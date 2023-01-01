Ethnographic Museum of Cyprus

This eclectic museum in the New City is the work of Ergün Pektaş, who scoured Northern Cyprus to salvage and preserve local craftwork, day-to-day objects, woodwork and furniture. The result is a cornucopia of Cypriot popular arts and design dating back more than 150 years. The collection spreads over three vast galleried floors, and ranges from agricultural implements and traditional costumes to beautiful wood beams with carved capitals that were once typical of village house architecture on the Karpas Peninsula.

Ergün himself will guide you through the collection, offering up wonderful titbits on Cypriot culture and history, and pointing out curious objects and explaining their uses. Don't miss chatting with him afterwards over tea or coffee as he's a fount of knowledge on all things Cyprus.

The museum is an easy 20-minute stroll from Kyrenia Gate (Girne Kapı).