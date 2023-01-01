This museum houses much of Kykkos Monastery's fabulous wealth, including Byzantine and ecclesiastical artefacts. On the left when you enter is an antiquities display. In the large ecclesiastical gallery are early Christian, Byzantine and post-Byzantine vestments, vessels and jewels. A small circular room houses old manuscripts, documents and books, and a rich display of icons, wall paintings and carvings can be found in the larger circular chamber.
Byzantine Museum
Kykkos Monastery & Around
