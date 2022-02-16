The end point of many a Che pilgrimage, this monument, mausoleum and museum complex is 2km west of Parque Vidal (via Rafael Tristá on Av de los Desfiles),…
Villa Clara Province
What is that word hanging in the air over Villa Clara, one of the nation's most diverse provinces? 'Revolution,' perhaps? And not just because Che Guevara liberated its capital, Santa Clara, from Batista's corrupt gambling party to kick-start the Castro brothers' 58-year (and counting) stint in power. Oh, no. Ultra-cultural Santa Clara is guardian of the Cuban avant-garde (having the nation's only drag show and its main rock festival). Meanwhile, the picturesque colonial town of Remedios and the beach-rimmed Cayerías del Norte beyond are experiencing Cuba's most drastic contemporary tourist development.
This region is indelibly stamped with Che's legacy and associated sights. Yet it should also win your heart for hosting the nation's most frenzied street party (Remedios), for its highs among the glimmering Escambray peaks and their adventure possibilities (around Embalse de Hanabanilla), and for its lows along the lolling white-sand strands off its northern coast (Cayo Santa María).
Explore Villa Clara Province
- Conjunto Escultórico Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara
The end point of many a Che pilgrimage, this monument, mausoleum and museum complex is 2km west of Parque Vidal (via Rafael Tristá on Av de los Desfiles),…
- PParroquia de San Juan Bautista de Remedios
One of the island's most interesting and oldest ecclesiastical buildings, Remedios' main church dates from around 1550, although much of the current…
- PParque Vidal
A veritable alfresco theater named for Colonel Leoncio Vidal y Caro, who was killed here on March 23, 1896, Parque Vidal was encircled by twin sidewalks…
- MMelaíto Murals
Santa Clara is peppered with comic book–style murals, the work of a local graphic artists' collective called Melaíto, which produces a monthly supplement…
- MMuseo de Agroindustria Azucarero Marcelo Salado
Towards Remedios, 3km past the crab statue, lies this former sugar mill (decommissioned in 1998), which is now a museum. Of the four preserved sugar mills…
- SSitio-Museo Acción Contra El Tren Blindado
History was made at the site of this small boxcar museum on December 29, 1958, when Ernesto 'Che' Guevara and a band of 18 rifle-wielding revolutionaries…
- FFábrica de Tabacos Constantino Pérez Carrodegua
Santa Clara's tobacco factory, one of Cuba's best, makes a quality range of Montecristos, Partagás and Romeo y Julieta cigars. Tours here are lo-fi…
- MMuseo Provincial Abel Santamaría
Not actually a memorial to Señor Santamaría (Fidel's right-hand man at Moncada), but rather a small provincial museum quartered in former military…
- CCatedral de las Santas Hermanas de Santa Clara de Asís
Three blocks west of Parque Vidal, Santa Clara's cathedral was constructed amid huge controversy in 1923 after the demolition of the city's original…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Villa Clara Province.
See
Conjunto Escultórico Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara
The end point of many a Che pilgrimage, this monument, mausoleum and museum complex is 2km west of Parque Vidal (via Rafael Tristá on Av de los Desfiles),…
See
Parroquia de San Juan Bautista de Remedios
One of the island's most interesting and oldest ecclesiastical buildings, Remedios' main church dates from around 1550, although much of the current…
See
Parque Vidal
A veritable alfresco theater named for Colonel Leoncio Vidal y Caro, who was killed here on March 23, 1896, Parque Vidal was encircled by twin sidewalks…
See
Melaíto Murals
Santa Clara is peppered with comic book–style murals, the work of a local graphic artists' collective called Melaíto, which produces a monthly supplement…
See
Museo de Agroindustria Azucarero Marcelo Salado
Towards Remedios, 3km past the crab statue, lies this former sugar mill (decommissioned in 1998), which is now a museum. Of the four preserved sugar mills…
See
Sitio-Museo Acción Contra El Tren Blindado
History was made at the site of this small boxcar museum on December 29, 1958, when Ernesto 'Che' Guevara and a band of 18 rifle-wielding revolutionaries…
See
Fábrica de Tabacos Constantino Pérez Carrodegua
Santa Clara's tobacco factory, one of Cuba's best, makes a quality range of Montecristos, Partagás and Romeo y Julieta cigars. Tours here are lo-fi…
See
Museo Provincial Abel Santamaría
Not actually a memorial to Señor Santamaría (Fidel's right-hand man at Moncada), but rather a small provincial museum quartered in former military…
See
Catedral de las Santas Hermanas de Santa Clara de Asís
Three blocks west of Parque Vidal, Santa Clara's cathedral was constructed amid huge controversy in 1923 after the demolition of the city's original…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Villa Clara Province
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.