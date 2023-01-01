Lago de los Sueños

The so-called 'lake of dreams' is as an out-of-town escape from Camagüey's urban maze. It uses the same inventive (if slightly kitschy) methodology employed by a similar venture in Ciego de Ávila. The bizarre pièce de résistance is an ice-cream parlor encased in the fuselage of an old Soviet plane. Runner up is the antediluvian train-carriage-turned-restaurant.

Elsewhere, you can enjoy the lake, go for a boat ride or even stroll along a specially constructed malecón (main street). There are copious places to eat.