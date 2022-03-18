Flanking the isthmus that connects the Pelješac Peninsula with the mainland, Ston and Mali ('little') Ston – are famous for three things: salt, oysters and the remarkable 5.5km defensive wall that links them.

The first two have been harvested here since Roman times. The name Ston derives from its Latin name Stagnum, a reference to the marshy nature of the land, which was put to use for the production of salt. The economic importance of this industry to the Republic of Ragusa (Dubrovnik) led, in 1333, to the construction of one of the longest fortifications in Europe, stretching clear across the isthmus.

Within its walls, Ston has an atmospheric medieval town centre with sunny, car-free streets. Mali Ston is a gastronomic destination in its own right, famed for the mussels and large flat oysters that thrive in the narrow channel separating the peninsula from the mainland.