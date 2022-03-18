Famous architects, including Juraj Dalmatinac (best known for Šibenik Cathedral), were involved in the design and construction of Ston's extraordinary…
Ston & Mali Ston
Flanking the isthmus that connects the Pelješac Peninsula with the mainland, Ston and Mali ('little') Ston – are famous for three things: salt, oysters and the remarkable 5.5km defensive wall that links them.
The first two have been harvested here since Roman times. The name Ston derives from its Latin name Stagnum, a reference to the marshy nature of the land, which was put to use for the production of salt. The economic importance of this industry to the Republic of Ragusa (Dubrovnik) led, in 1333, to the construction of one of the longest fortifications in Europe, stretching clear across the isthmus.
Within its walls, Ston has an atmospheric medieval town centre with sunny, car-free streets. Mali Ston is a gastronomic destination in its own right, famed for the mussels and large flat oysters that thrive in the narrow channel separating the peninsula from the mainland.
Explore Ston & Mali Ston
- SSton Walls
- PPrapratno
The closest beach to Ston, this gem of a bay has a sandy shore and clear, calm waters, making it a hit with local families. It's located 4km southwest of…
- SSolana Ston
Salt has been harvested in Ston since Roman times and these particular salt pans have operated in much the same way for over 700 years. An introductory…
- LLapidarium
Housed in the 1572 bishop's palace, this one-room museum displays fragments of medieval interlace stonework recovered from various former churches. There…
Ston Walls
Famous architects, including Juraj Dalmatinac (best known for Šibenik Cathedral), were involved in the design and construction of Ston's extraordinary…
Prapratno
The closest beach to Ston, this gem of a bay has a sandy shore and clear, calm waters, making it a hit with local families. It's located 4km southwest of…
Solana Ston
Salt has been harvested in Ston since Roman times and these particular salt pans have operated in much the same way for over 700 years. An introductory…
Lapidarium
Housed in the 1572 bishop's palace, this one-room museum displays fragments of medieval interlace stonework recovered from various former churches. There…
