This lovely, wooded island (59 sq km) is a popular getaway for Split inhabitants escaping the sultry summer heat. The Romans called it Solentia (The Sun), but it first entered written history in the 4th century BC under its Greek name, Olynthia.

The island’s main entry point is Rogač, where ferries from Split tie up at the edge of a large bay. A road leads around the bay to smaller coves with rocky beaches, and another leads uphill to the island's administrative centre of Grohote.

Maslinica is the island's prettiest settlement, with seven islets offshore. Another gorgeous village is Stomorska; its sheltered harbour is popular with yachties. The island's interior has several worthwhile family-run, farm-based 'agroturizam' ventures, where visitors can sample and buy olive oil, rakija (grappa) and wine.

Šolta shuts up shop in the low season; it can be hard to hire cars or find a place to eat.