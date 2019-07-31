Pancake-flat, river-rich Slavonia is the agricultural heartbeat of Croatia. Chequer-boards of green crops and yellow rapeseed roll out for kilometres beside the roadside and you may well spot an eagle or two hanging out near the fields if you keep your eyes peeled as you drive through. The small but vibrant city of Osijek makes for the most obvious base. From here, head out boating on the wetlands of Kopački Rit or hit the wineries of the Baranja region.

The impact of the war hit hardest in southeast Slavonia, where historic Vukovar is slowly attracting more visitors thanks to its two museums and Illok, on the Serbian border, is being discovered by wine fans..

Bordered by three major rivers (Sava, Drava and Danube), this region holds strong connections with Hungary, Serbia and Germany. Slavonia’s key appeal lies in this culturally intriguing mix that makes it closer to central Europe than coastal Croatia.