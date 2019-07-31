Slavonia

Pancake-flat, river-rich Slavonia is the agricultural heartbeat of Croatia. Chequer-boards of green crops and yellow rapeseed roll out for kilometres beside the roadside and you may well spot an eagle or two hanging out near the fields if you keep your eyes peeled as you drive through. The small but vibrant city of Osijek makes for the most obvious base. From here, head out boating on the wetlands of Kopački Rit or hit the wineries of the Baranja region.

The impact of the war hit hardest in southeast Slavonia, where historic Vukovar is slowly attracting more visitors thanks to its two museums and Illok, on the Serbian border, is being discovered by wine fans..

Bordered by three major rivers (Sava, Drava and Danube), this region holds strong connections with Hungary, Serbia and Germany. Slavonia’s key appeal lies in this culturally intriguing mix that makes it closer to central Europe than coastal Croatia.

  • Vučedol Culture Museum

    Located 5km downriver from Vukovar, this museum sits on one of Europe's most significant archaeological sites and provides an introduction to the most…

    Ðakovo Cathedral of St Peter

    Ɖakovo's pride and glory is this red-brick cathedral, with its twin 84m-high belfries looming over town. Commissioned by Bishop Strossmayer in 1862, the…

    Castle Eltz

    Closed for several years following the war, the 18th-century Eltz Palace reopened in 2014 as this brilliant museum. Head up the stairs to the 1st floor…

    Ergela

    Ðakovo is famous for its Lipizzaner horses, a noble pure-bred with a lineage that can be traced back to the 16th century. These horses are trained in…

    Kopački Rit Nature Park

    Only 12km northeast of Osijek, Kopački Rit Nature Park is one of the largest wetlands in Europe: 293 bird species have been recorded here. Formed by the…

    City Museum

    Ilok’s principal attraction is this municipal museum located in the Odescalchi Palace high above the Danube, with spectacular river views. The castle was…

    Tvrđa

    Built under Habsburg rule as a defence against Turkish attacks, Osijek's compact 18th-century citadel was relatively undamaged during the war in the 1990s…

    Place of Memory: Vukovar Hospital 1991

    This multimedia museum recounts the tragic events that took place in the hospital during the 1991 siege. The stirring tour takes you through a series of…

