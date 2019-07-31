Abutting a sunny square at the centre of the old town, Omiš' early-17th-century parish church has an ornate entrance carved from Brač stone, including…
Omiš
The legendary pirates' lair of Omiš has one of the most dramatic locations of any town on the Dalmatian coast. Situated at the mouth of the Cetina River, at the end of a picturesque canyon, it's backed by sheer walls of mottled grey rock topped with craggy peaks.
The coastal-highway traffic slows to a crawl as the road narrows into the leafy oak-lined main street. On the landward side is a small but atmospheric maze of old streets capped by a little castle. A sandy-shingly beach stretches out on its other flank, attracting scores of perky families in summer.
Omiš
Abutting a sunny square at the centre of the old town, Omiš' early-17th-century parish church has an ornate entrance carved from Brač stone, including…
Also known as Peovica, this little tower was built in the 13th century on 9th-century Byzantine foundations. It's reached by a steep set of steps, and…
