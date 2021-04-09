The story of the Uskoks is showcased in the dramatic setting of Nehaj Castle, a sturdy stone cube that looms above the town from a 62m-high hill to the…
East Kvarner Coast
Explore East Kvarner Coast
- NNehaj Castle
The story of the Uskoks is showcased in the dramatic setting of Nehaj Castle, a sturdy stone cube that looms above the town from a 62m-high hill to the…
- MMunicipal Museum
The local museum, housed in a Gothic-Renaissance 15th-century palace built by Senj's medieval first family, the Vukasovićs, is a mixed bag of local…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Kvarner Coast.
See
Nehaj Castle
The story of the Uskoks is showcased in the dramatic setting of Nehaj Castle, a sturdy stone cube that looms above the town from a 62m-high hill to the…
See
Municipal Museum
The local museum, housed in a Gothic-Renaissance 15th-century palace built by Senj's medieval first family, the Vukasovićs, is a mixed bag of local…