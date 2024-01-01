Kaštel Sućurac

Central Dalmatia

LoginSave

Kaštel Sućurac has an appealing strip of waterfront cafes and a historic core set around the ruins of a Gothic-style 15th-century bishop's palace. The bell tower is all that remains of the 16th-century parish church, which was destroyed in an Allied bombing raid in 1943 that claimed 67 lives.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • JULY 11, 2017: Empty courtyard in Diocletian's Palace.

    Diocletian’s Palace

    2.69 MILES

    Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…

  • View in a bright sunny day of fortress Klis near Split in Croatia.

    Klis Fortress

    4.97 MILES

    Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    22.54 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • St Dominus Cathedral belfry, Diocletian's Palace .

    Cathedral of St Domnius

    2.71 MILES

    Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…

  • Main door of cathedral, Santiago de Compostela

    St James' Cathedral

    29.93 MILES

    The crowning architectural glory of the Dalmatian coast and the undisputed masterpiece of its principal designer, Juraj Dalmatinac, this World Heritage…

  • Teenage girl descending an idyllic lake at the Dalmation coast, named Dragon's eye - stock photo Dragon's eye lake, (Zmajevo Oko) in Rogoznica, Croatia. Natural salt water lake in the middle of nature, not far from the beach. The lake is in the middle of nature and freely accessible to all. Many people take a swim there as well.

    Dragon's Eye Lake

    23.48 MILES

    One of Northern Dalmatia's most striking natural phenomena, Dragon's Eye Lake is a 10,000-sq-metre oval encircled by 4m- to 24m-high cliffs. Connected to…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    18.21 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • St Lawrence's Cathedral

    St Lawrence's Cathedral

    8.97 MILES

    Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Dalmatia attractions

1. Kaštilac

1.52 MILES

At the centre of the Kaštel Gomilica waterfront is this square-shaped fortified island, linked to the mainland by a bridge. It was built for a community…

2. Archaeological Museum

2.12 MILES

A treasure trove of classical sculpture and mosaics is displayed at this excellent museum, a short walk north of the town centre. Most of the vast…

3. Our-Lady-of-Health Church

2.48 MILES

Completed in 1937, this striking Modernist church is notable for the simple, clean lines of its architecture. It's attached to a friary, founded in 1723…

4. Amphitheatre

2.5 MILES

Salona's huge 2nd-century amphitheatre was partly destroyed in the 17th century by the Venetians to prevent it from being used as a refuge by Turkish…

5. Gallery of Fine Arts

2.59 MILES

Housed in a building that was the city’s first hospital (1792), this gallery exhibits 400 works of art spanning 700 years. Upstairs is the permanent…

6. Grgur Ninski statue

2.63 MILES

Sculpted by Ivan Meštrović, this gargantuan statue is one of the defining images of Split. Its subject, a 10th-century Croatian bishop, fought for the…

7. Synagogue

2.63 MILES

Built into the western wall of Diocletian's Palace, Split's synagogue is the third-oldest synagogue in Europe that's still in use. Created out of two…

8. Five Martyrs Basilica

2.64 MILES

Just outside the ancient walls of Salona is this ruined basilica. It was built on the site of an early Christian cemetery where the remains of some of…